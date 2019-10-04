WSSUCatawba

Daryus Skinner (left) has three interceptions this season for the WSSU secondary.

The schedule gets no easier for Winston-Salem State on Saturday with a pivotal CIAA game against 20th-ranked Bowie State at Bowman Gray Stadium.

The Bulldogs, the defending CIAA champions, are 4-0 and have established themselves as the top team in the conference. Quarterback Amir Hall, the all-time passing leader in CIAA history with nearly 12,000 yards, has graduated, but that doesn’t mean the Bulldogs have slowed down.

If anything, the Bulldogs come into their 2 p.m. game (Aspire Network and WCNS 90.5 FM) against the Rams with more balance on offense. They are averaging nearly 40 points per game, and there’s a reason they are ranked No. 20 in the latest AFCA coaches poll.

It’s not a make-or-break game for WSSU because five games remain on the schedule after Saturday's game against Bowie State, but it sure feels like a must win.

Robert Massey, the interim head coach of the Rams, says he loves how his team hasn’t lost hope despite the 1-3 record.

“There are a lot of hidden positives in this journey,” Massey said. “The beauty of it is it’s not over. We haven’t lost a game in the division but this is a game we need as we move ahead.”

As the two teams head into another CIAA game here are five things to look for:

