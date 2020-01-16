Winston-Salem State’s football schedule in 2020 has something new from past years – a guaranteed money game with N.C. Central.
The Rams and Eagles, who haven’t played since 2010 and whose all-time series is tied at 22 wins each, will play in Durham on Sept. 12. WSSU will receive $50,000 for playing and could generate more revenue based on ticket sales.
“We are really looking forward to what’s in front of us,” said Robert Massey, the Rams' interim head coach. “It’s a competitive schedule for sure and we know that but we’ll work hard this spring and start gearing toward the fall with that schedule.”
The Rams will open next season at home on Sept. 5 against UNC-Pembroke.
After the N.C. Central game the Rams will celebrate homecoming against Tuskegee before beginning conference play on Sept. 26 at home against Elizabeth City State. They will then travel to Chowan on Oct. 3 before going to J.C. Smith on Oct. 10.
The Rams will play their final two homes games on Oct. 17 against St. Aug’s and Oct. 24 against Livingstone. Their season will close at Shaw (Oct. 31) and at Fayetteville State (Nov. 7).
The CIAA championship game will be Nov. 14 in Salem, Va.
The Rams finished 4-6 last season and missed out on the winning the CIAA’s Southern Division for the third straight season.
Massey said his plan is simple: Get back to the CIAA championship game.
“We should be better from year one to year two for this thing, and that starts with the recruiting process,” Massey said. “We have another weekend of recruits coming in later this month, and that’s where our thought process is right now.”
Massey, who is an N.C. Central graduate and is in the school’s Hall of Fame, said he’s looking forward to going back to his alma mater, which has an Football Championship Subdivision program.
“The thing that I’ve talked about before is the chance for my guys who all wanted to play Division I but for whatever reason didn’t get a chance,” Massey said, “and now they get a chance to play against a Division I opponent. That’s the exciting part when you look at the game from our perspective.”
The Rams beat the Eagles 34-17 in 2010 in the last meeting.
