Winston-Salem State Catawba Football

Winston-Salem State running back Quarderman Sloan (20) breaks away from Catawba junior running back Andrew Bynum in the fourth quarter on Sept. 14 at Bowman Gray Stadium.

October has been good to Winston-Salem State’s football team.

The Rams are hoping November can be as well as they hit the final stretch of their regular season. WSSU will take on Shaw at 1:30 p.m. in its annual homecoming game at Bowman Gray Stadium; about 12,000 fans are expected to be there.

After losing 23-13 to Bowie State, the 15th-ranked team in Division II, to start the month of October, the Rams (4-4, 3-2 CIAA) ran off three straight wins to put themselves within reach of winning the CIAA’s Southern Division title. Shaw also has hopes of winning the title, so a lot is on the line on Saturday afternoon.

“We are coming together and playing as one,” said safety Daryus Skinner of the Rams. “We are being open with each other and are communicating a lot better. That’s been a big key.”

Bowie State, the defending CIAA champion that will represent the Northern Division again in the championship game and is 8-0, is the hottest team in the league. WSSU, however, is warming up at the right time.

As the Rams try to win their fourth straight, here are five things to look for in Saturday’s game:

