Winston-Salem State running back Quarderman Sloan (20) breaks away from Catawba junior running back Andrew Bynum in the fourth quarter on Sept. 14 at Bowman Gray Stadium.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
October has been good to Winston-Salem State’s football team.
The Rams are hoping November can be as well as they hit the final stretch of their regular season. WSSU will take on Shaw at 1:30 p.m. in its annual homecoming game at Bowman Gray Stadium; about 12,000 fans are expected to be there.
After losing 23-13 to Bowie State, the 15th-ranked team in Division II, to start the month of October, the Rams (4-4, 3-2 CIAA) ran off three straight wins to put themselves within reach of winning the CIAA’s Southern Division title. Shaw also has hopes of winning the title, so a lot is on the line on Saturday afternoon.
“We are coming together and playing as one,” said safety Daryus Skinner of the Rams. “We are being open with each other and are communicating a lot better. That’s been a big key.”
Bowie State, the defending CIAA champion that will represent the Northern Division again in the championship game and is 8-0, is the hottest team in the league. WSSU, however, is warming up at the right time.
As the Rams try to win their fourth straight, here are five things to look for in Saturday’s game:
1. Shaw ruined WSSU’s season a year ago
The Rams swaggered into Durham County Stadium last year to play the Bears and came back to Winston-Salem with a loss. That loss gave the title to Fayetteville State, and now the same scenario could be unfolding. If the Rams lose, they are eliminated from the Southern Division race.
“I’m hoping it is some billboard materiel for us,” said Coach Robert Massey of WSSU about the sting of last year's loss to Shaw. “They beat us last year in this game and then we beat Fayetteville State in our final game but didn’t go to the championship game.
"We are in the same situation this time around so we have to win both games to win the division.”
2. Murchison family well represented
Farrell Murchison won't be the only family member playing in a football game in Winston-Salem on Saturday. Farrell's twin brother, Larrell, will be playing for N.C. State in its game at Wake Forest.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Twin brothers Farrell and Larrell Murchison will be playing in the same city at the same time. Farrell, a senior at WSSU and the starting running back, will be playing for the Rams, and Larrell will be playing across town on the defensive line for N.C. State against Wake Forest.
The family will have to decide on which game to attend. It appears that their mother, Glenda, will be going to the N.C. State-Wake Forest game and their sister will be at WSSU. Larrell is having a career year for the Wolfpack, and leads the team with 7.5 sacks. He is projected high in NFL draft lists.
Larrell Murchison of N.C. State has 7.5 sacks this season. He will be playing against Wake Forest at BB&T Field on Saturday afternoon the same time his twin brother, Farrell, will be playing for WSSU.
N.C. State Photo
3. Homecoming distractions are there
If WSSU had an unlimited budget, Massey said he would put the team in a hotel all week to keep the players from the distractions that accompany homecoming week. There are countless activities to choose from all week, but it's all about the game for the football team.
Skinner, a senior who has been through this week plenty of times, had good advice for teammates.
“Just be where you are supposed to be and be there on time,” Skinner said.
Daryus Skinner had great advice for his teammates during homecoming week, “Just be where you are supposed to be and be there on time,” he said.
Andrew Dye/Journal
4. Suspended players back for WSSU
Massey hasn’t pulled any punches when it comes to discipline this season.
Last week, backup quarterback Naiil Ramadan was suspended for the Livingstone game for breaking team rules. There also was the two-game suspensions handed out by the CIAA on defensive lineman Trae Jackson and linebacker Dachon Witherspoon for their roles in the brawl after the Johnson C. Smith game. Both Jackson and Witherspoon are expected to play in Saturday’s game.
Massey said Ramadan will be back as well.
“It’s important that our guys know they are expected to follow the rules we have in place,” he said. “It’s not something we take lightly around here and I think the team is better off knowing they are all held accountable.”
5. Shaw also has plenty to play for
Shaw is capable of beating WSSU, and the Bears proved that last season. Massey says that the Bears (4-4, 3-2 CIAA) have three really good receivers and a solid running game.
“They do like to pass the ball,” Massey said. “They have a good running back in Sydney Gibbs. And I know his family. His uncle is an assistant coach at N.C. A&T, Shawn Gibbs, who played at N.C. Central and was a great running back.”
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State senior running back Farrell Murchison (8) breaks away from Johnson C. Smith senior defensive back Tyki Lawson-Oates (34) in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State senior defensive back Joshua Flowers (9) celebrates with Winston-Salem State senior defensive back Deandre' Blevins (5) after making an interception in the first quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Johnson C. Smith sophomore running back Emanuel Wilson (5) dives over Winston-Salem State senior free safety Daryus Skinner (2) while Winston-Salem State junior defensive back Bikembe Kearney (10) applies pressure in the third quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Officials tend to Winston-Salem State redshirt junior defensive lineman Trae' Jackson (91) after a fight between both teams following the Winston-Salem State Rams' 23-7 victory over the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls in a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State redshirt junior wide receiver Johnathan Allen (85) makes a reception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State senior defensive back Deandre' Blevins (5) breaks up a pass intended for Johnson C. Smith's Jaelan Anderson (89) in the third quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Coaches and players work to diffuse a fight following the Winston-Salem State Rams' 23-7 victory over the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls in a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State sophomore quarterback Dominique Graves (7) runs the ball in the third quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State junior tight end Darren Dowdell (11) celebrates after making a touchdown in the second quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State junior defensive lineman Karron Jeter (98) celebrates a tackle in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State redshirt junior wide receiver Quincy Jackson (87) smiles while Johnson C. Smith's Jaleel Johnson pushes him out of bounds in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Coaches and players work to diffuse a fight following the Winston-Salem State Rams' 23-7 victory over the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls in a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State junior running back Quarderman Sloane (20) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State interim head coach Robert Massey shouts in the first quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State senior defensive lineman Malik Moore (95) tackles Johnson C. Smith junior Shylik Mearite in the first quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State junior tight end Darren Dowdell (11) celebrates his touchdown with teammates Winston-Salem State redshirt junior wide receiver Picasso Keaton (83) and Winston-Salem State senior wide receiver Cameron Williams (80) in the second quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Johnson C. Smith head coach Kermit Blount shouts in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Tharon Ingram (92) celebrates a tackle with teammate Winston-Salem State sophomore linebacker Kalen Allen (35) in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State sophomore linebacker Ta'Shaun Taylor (56) tackles Johnson C. Smith quarterback Mailk Evans (1) in the second quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State's Red Sea of Sound marching band performs in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State junior running back Quarderman Sloane (20) attempts to break away from Johnson C. Smith defenders in the second quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State senior wide receiver Cameron Williams (80) and Winston-Salem State junior defensive back Bikembe Kearney (10) celebrate in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State junior running back Quarderman Sloane (20) jumps in an attempt to block a pass thrown by Johnson C. Smith quarterback Mailk Evans (1) in the second quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State senior running back Farrell Murchison (8) takes a moment to himself prior to a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State freshman kicker Ivan Caro (58) celebrates his successful point after touchdown in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State interim head coach Robert Massey in the second quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State's drum major Brandeen Sonkesak of the Red Sea of Sound marching band directs the band in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State sophomore linebacker Kalen Allen (35) celebrates a tackle in the third quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
A member of Winston-Salem State's Red Sea of Sound marching band prepares for the halftime performance during a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State junior tight end Darren Dowdell (11) runs past Johnson C. Smith sophomore Jaleel Johnson to score a touchdown in the second quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State senior defensive back Joshua Flowers (9) celebrates his interception with teammate Winston-Salem State senior defensive back Omar Baker Jr. (3) in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State's Red Sea of Sound marching band and Silky Smooth perform during halftime of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State interim head coach Robert Massey speaks to players in the first quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State redshirt junior wide receiver Johnathan Allen (85) is tackled by Johnson C. Smith's Jaleel Johnson in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State drum majors Brandeen Sonkesak (from left), Ariel Paul, Alexander Quick and Miles Moore perform with the Red Sea of Sound marching band during halftime of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State junior defensive back Bikembe Kearney (10) celebrates in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Tharon Ingram (92) celebrates a tackle in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State's Silky Smooth performs in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State redshirt junior wide receiver Quincy Jackson (87) is tackled by Johnson C. Smith's Kyaire Bynum in the second quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State's Red Sea of Sound marching band performs during halftime of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State sophomore linebacker Kalen Allen (35) celebrates a tackle in the third quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State drum majors Brandeen Sonkesak (from left), Ariel Paul, Alexander Quick and Miles Moore perform with the Red Sea of Sound marching band during halftime of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State redshirt senior quarterback Naiil Ramadan (16) is tackled by Johnson C. Smith's Tywann Jackson in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Johnson C. Smith's Alvin West continues to shout toward Winston-Salem State players and coaches after a fight between both teams following the Winston-Salem State Rams' 23-7 victory over the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls in a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State's Scarlet Lace performs with the Red Sea of Sound marching band during halftime of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State redshirt junior wide receiver Johnathan Allen (85) celebrates his touchdown in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State cheerleaders move to the sound of the WSSU Red Sea of Sound marching band in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State senior defensive back Joshua Flowers (9) celebrates his interception with teammate Winston-Salem State senior defensive back Deandre' Blevins (5) in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Johnson C. Smith head coach Kermit Blount speaks to a referee in the third quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State freshman kicker Ivan Caro (58) celebrates his successful point after touchdown with teammate Winston-Salem State sophomore offensive lineman Michael Hudson (75) in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State drum majors Ariel Paul (from left), Brandeen Sonkesak, Miles Moore and Alexander Quick perform with the Red Sea of Sound marching band during halftime of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State sophomore quarterback Dominique Graves (7) looks for a pass in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State senior defensive back Deandre' Blevins (5) breaks up a pass intended for Johnson C. Smith's Janarius Hood in the third quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State's Scarlet Lace performs with the Red Sea of Sound marching band during halftime of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State senior defensive back Joshua Flowers (9) runs the ball in the third quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State's Scarlet Lace performs with the Red Sea of Sound marching band during halftime of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Johnson C. Smith head coach Kermit Blount in the third quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State's Red Sea of Sound marching band performs in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State redshirt junior wide receiver Johnathan Allen (85) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Winston-Salem State redshirt junior wide receiver Quincy Jackson (87) in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Johnson C. Smith's Cameron Ellis breaks up a pass intended for Winston-Salem State junior tight end Darren Dowdell (11) in the third quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Hall of Fame inductees during halftime of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Hall of Fame inductees during halftime of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Hall of Fame inductees during halftime of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Hall of Fame inductees during halftime of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Hall of Fame inductees during halftime of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Hall of Fame inductees during halftime of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
A Winston-Salem State helmet during halftime of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.