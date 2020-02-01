SALISBURY — It was obvious early Saturday that Livingstone was not going to let Rob Colon, Winston-Salem State’s leading scorer and a candidate for CIAA player of the year, beat the Blue Bears.
The problem for the Blue Bears was that Colon’s teammates were outstanding as the Rams sneaked out of New Trent Gym with a 71-68 victory in front of a sold-out crowd of 2,700. Building as much as a 19-point lead, the Rams never trailed. But that didn’t mean the Blue Bears, behind Roger Ray who is the favorite for player of the year and a former AAU teammate of Colon, were going to go away.
Behind Ray’s 30 points they actually had a shot to tie the game on the last possession, but freshman De’Marr McCrae’s long 3-point attempt was partially blocked by Colon. The ball went out of bounds as the buzzer sounded.
“These games are so hard to win on the road,” said Coach Cleo Hill Jr., whose Rams have now won six in a row to improve to 12-8 overall and gotten a little closer to the Southern Division title. They are now 10-2 in the CIAA. “... Once we got up 19 and the guys were high fiving each other and all of that, I knew they would make a run, and I knew (Ray) would be doing the damage.”
Ray, the all-time leading scorer in Livingstone history, had an off night with his shot going 7 of 25 but he got to the free throw line to go 13 of 17. The Blue Bears shot just 33 percent, but with 8:21 left to go the Rams were seemingly in command leading 61-42 after Xavier Fennell’s tip-in.
From there, the Blue Bears kept chipping away as the Rams’ started missing free throws by the boatload. From the line, they wound up just 20 of 35 (57%) as the three officials (Tim McClain, David Moore and Everett Summers) called a tight game. A total of 55 fouls were called, and the teams combined to shoot a whopping 70 free throws.
“They made a run at home, but we stayed poised and stayed together,” said point guard Jon Hicklin, who had 15 points, six assists and three rebounds. “We just played through it and were able to hang on. So this is a good win on the road in the CIAA.”
Jaylen Alston led the Rams with 16 points, eight rebounds and an assist and set the tone early with three resounding dunks. Dontae Caldwell had one of his best games with 14 points and five rebounds as he played a season-high 32 minutes. He also took two charges in the first half.
Caldwell, a senior transfer from Maryland Eastern-Shore, gives the Rams another shooter in the lineup, but his defense on Saturday kept him on the floor.
“We have a lot of pride in our defense, and we rank first in the CIAA,” Caldwell said. “We want to keep that going all season. We stuck to the game plan and trusted coach, and we came out on top.”
Hill, who in the last two games has beaten coaches who each have more than 500 career victories, said keeping up with Ray was a challenge. Ray, a 5-foot-10 guard from Raleigh, is the leading scorer in the CIAA at 22.6 points per game.
Coach James Stinson of the Blue Bears, who got his 500th career win earlier this season, said the hole they dug was a little too much to climb out of. On the final possession after Hicklin missed two free throws, Ray never got the ball as they had to hurry up the floor with no timeouts left.
“Our freshman (McCrae) should have gave the ball up to (Ray),” Stinson said.
As for a possible foul on Colon on the blocked shot of McCrae, Stinson said: “You can’t make the call on that at that point in the game so I understand.”
The Blue Bears fell to 12-11 overall and 5-7 in the CIAA.
Caldwell said that, seeing Colon was double teamed just about every time he touched the ball, the Rams had to adjust.
“Lucky for us we have a lot of guys who like to go, and if they want to take one of us out of the game, we can still get it done,” Caldwell said. "That was on them for trying to take Rob out, but we got the victory."
Colon, who struggled from the field and was 0 for 9 shooting, managed six points from the foul line. He also did a decent job of guarding Ray for much of the game.
“Rob was due to have a bad game because he’s been on fire,” Hill said about Colon, the eighth-leading scorer in school history. “I’m sure he’ll bounce back next game.”
The Rams, who are trying to win their first Southern Division since the 2014-15 season, have a cushion over second-place Johnson C. Smith.
“In every league it’s hard to win on the road, but we showed some character down the stretch,” Hill said. “We bent but we didn’t break.”
The Rams have won six in a row in the CIAA for the first time since the 2011-12 season, which is the last time they won the CIAA title.
In the women’s game, Livingstone beat WSSU 62-58 behind 15 points each from Daujah Turner and Daisha Harris. Adding 14 points for the Blue Bears was Adel Allen as they improved to 11-10 overall and 6-6 in the CIAA.
The Rams (10-12, 5-7) were led by Brandi Segars and O’Shea Hatley with 14 points each. Hatley also had 11 rebounds while Taylor Daniels added 10 points.
Both WSSU teams will hit the road for a women’s-men’s doubleheader at Lincoln (Pa.) on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.