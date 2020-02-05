Two of the biggest needs for Winston-Salem State’s football team for next season were seemingly filled thanks to the commitments of two Mount Airy High School players.
Running back Johnathon Smith, who rushed for more than 5,300 yards in his career and scored a school-record 90 touchdowns, has signed with the Rams. Smith’s teammate, kicker Jackson Tumbarello, is expected to sign next week.
Smith, who is 5 feet 9 and 190 pounds, could fill a void because the top three running backs for the Rams last season exhausted their eligibility.
“The coaching staff sold me on the university,” Smith said. “They talked about everybody being together and I liked that. They didn’t talk about individual accolades or anything, it was all about the team.”
Smith rushed for 2,016 yards in the fall as the Granite Bears reached the second round of the Class 1-AA playoffs. He scored a school-record seven touchdowns in one game and his career rushing yardages is second all-time in school history.
Smith was also considering Lenoir-Rhyne and Elizabeth City State but WSSU was one of the first schools to offer a scholarship. He visited WSSU during a recruiting weekend and saw a basketball game at the Gaines Center.
Coach J.K. Adkins of Mount Airy told the Journal in the fall that Smith was a talented football player. "Our team relied on him heavily over the past couple of years,” Adkins said. “And he's delivered in a big way."
Smith said while he did get some messages from Natrone Means, WSSU’s running backs coach, it was Marvin Bohannon, another assistant coach, who stayed in touch.
“Coach Bohannon was always there for me talking to me about what Winston-Salem State could do for me,” Smith said. “I know football is important but I want to get my degree in business and that’s why this is such a great opportunity for me.”
The Rams have struggled in their kicking game for the last three seasons, but Tumbarello could jump right into the starting lineup. He was the specialist of the year in the Northwest 1-A Conference.
“He can hit field goals from 45 yards and beyond,” Smith said. “So it’s exciting that we are both heading to Winston-Salem State.”
Robert Massey, the interim head coach of the Rams, was expecting to release the rest of his signed recruits later this afternoon.
