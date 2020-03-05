Winston-Salem State got back to work on Wednesday with its first practice since winning the CIAA championship on Saturday night.
It wasn’t the best of practices, according to Coach Cleo Hill Jr., but that’s to be expected after celebrating the school’s first CIAA title in eight years.
“It wasn’t our best practice, and we had a lot of penalties for mistakes that led to some extra running,” Hill said Thursday morning. “But for the most part, toward the end the guys got it together and we had some good moments.”
Hill wasn’t about to apologize for the buzz around campus as the students, faculty and staff are still talking about the epic comeback win in the championship game.
“There’s still a buzz, and I’m OK with that because this was already a proud university and for us to be able to stick our chests out a little more is great stuff,” Hill said.
The Rams will find out on Sunday night where they will be heading for the Atlantic Region playoffs as part of the 64-team NCAA Tournament. Their most likely landing place is Indiana (Pa.), which is the No. 1 seed in the region. There’s also a chance the Rams could go to West Liberty, the No. 2 team in the region.
“We’ll have to wait and see on Sunday night, but it looks like either one of those places is where we will be heading,” Hill said.
Those two schools are involved in their conference tournaments and, barring any huge upsets, would likely stay as the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the region.
One of the many reasons for WSSU’s CIAA title was the influx of new players to the roster with four Division I transfers. All four of them bought into what Hill and his coaches were looking for, and it helped them to a 19-10 season.
Not to be lost in the shuffle of what the men’s team did in Charlotte over the weekend is the WSSU women’s run in the tournament.
Coach L’Tona Lamonte somehow got her injury-riddled team to the CIAA Tournament semifinals on Friday the Spectrum Center. The future of the women’s team looks promising, especially if they can stay away from injuries next season.
Switching gears, the WSSU football team had a shakeup within its coaching staff as two coaches left for other jobs. Natrone Means is headed to Fayetteville State and Tremayne Henry is headed to Benedict College.
With spring practice starting March 18, the challenge for Coach Robert Massey to find two quality coaches to replace Means and Henry.
The Rams are coming off a 4-6 season, and Massey says spring practice will be “wide open” with nobody assured a starting position. Massey, who will be the interim head coach for the second straight season, will have three weeks of practices to work with.
“We know how important spring ball is, and it’s very important for us because we want to be ready for the fall because our plan is to get back to the CIAA championship game,” Massey said.
