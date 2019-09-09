With Winston-Salem State’s opening 27-21 loss to UNC Pembroke on Saturday night, we now have an actual body of evidence of what might be this season.
Sure, the defense got tired by being on the field for so long in the second half, but that same defense looks to be very talented. Josh Jones, the talented sophomore quarterback at UNC Pembroke, is very good and he led the way for the comeback victory.
There’s a lot to like about the offense, but it still needs to cut down on mistakes in crucial situations.
When the Rams were up 21-19 and driving, a bad snap out of the shotgun killed their momentum on that drive.
The Rams won their previous two games against the Braves, but that streak is over.
One of the biggest issues on defense, which is something Coach Robert Massey warned me about, was not being crisp on tackling. He was right because tackling was a big problem in the loss.
The Rams will spend this week working on technique and will need to tackle better on Saturday in their home debut against Catawba at 6 p.m.
Remember the five things to watch heading into the game? A few of those bullet points will need to be carried over to the rest of the season.
