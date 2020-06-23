There haven’t been any more adjustments to Winston-Salem State’s football schedule, and Etienne Thomas hopes it stays that way.
WSSU has already lost one game, its opener to UNC Pembroke that was scheduled for Sept. 5. UNC Pembroke backed out of the game, and will instead play a 10-game Mountain East Conference schedule.
While the WSSU homecoming festivities have also been cancelled for Sept. 19, the game with Tuskegee is still on.
“I’ve talked with Coach (Willie) Slater (who is also the school’s athletics director at Tuskegee) just about every week and we’ve stayed in touch so that game is still on our schedule,” said Thomas, who is WSSU’s athletics director.
Because the UNC Pembroke game was cancelled, WSSU’s opener is now scheduled for Sept. 12 at N.C. Central. It’s been 10 years since the two rivals had played and many are looking forward to it. There's a likely chance that the game with N.C. Central would be held with limited amount of spectators, Thomas said.
Thomas and Dr. Ingrid Wicker McCree, who is N.C. Central’s athletics director, are good friends and have been in contact on a regular basis.
“I’m not worried at this point about our two nonconference games and while it would have been great to open at home against Pembroke, we understand it and we hope to play them again in future years,” Thomas said. “Now we have to set our sights on opening the season against a Division I opponent.”
Kyle Serba, who is a senior associate for strategic communications at N.C. Central, said in an e-mail their schedule has not changed. N.C. Central is scheduled to open at Ohio University on Sept. 5.
According to Thomas the CIAA has already voted against cancelling any conference games. The Rams play seven CIAA games after their two games with Tuskegee and N.C. Central.
When it was announced that the UNC Pembroke game was cancelled, Thomas said she fielded calls from a couple of schools looking to possible fill that date. Thomas wouldn’t say which schools called, and hasn’t ruled it out in adding a game.
“It will have to be the right opponent,” Thomas said.
There is still no report date for when the WSSU football team would be welcomed back on campus but Thomas said it would be ideal if Robert Massey, who is the interim head coach, had six weeks of preparation and practice time.
“The main thing is we want to make it safe and make sure we have all of the protocols in place,” Thomas said. “That’s what we are really focused on now is making it safe for our student-athletes and coaches.”
