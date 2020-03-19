It hasn’t been the best of times for Winston-Salem State’s football program this off-season, with three coaches having moved on.
The Rams are coming off a 4-6 record and have missed the last three CIAA championship games.
The latest to leave was quarterbacks coach Ryan McManus, who is headed to his hometown to work at East Carolina.
Normally when coaches leave at this time of the year, it’s a scramble because there is spring practice going on. But it’s different now. With the coronavirus pandemic ongoing, there has been no spring practice for anybody.
It’s doubtful that WSSU will have spring practice because of how long the pandemic will be affecting lives throughout the world. My guess is that interim head coach Robert Massey will eventually get his staff in order, but in these unusual times it will be a while.
Among the many events that have been canceled was the HBCU Combine, which was going to bring together the best senior players from historically black colleges or universities. The only WSSU player who was invited was Daryus Skinner.
I was able to catch up with him about his plan to try to get noticed. You would think that, with his speed, his good hands and 22 career interceptions, an NFL team would give him a shot.
There is a lot of down time for a lot of sports fans with nothing on TV these days, but I was able to find the Youtube version of WSSU’s CIAA championship game. It was great to watch the final four minutes of the epic comeback. It was truly one of the best games I’ve seen in my 33 years as a sportswriter.
During some of my downtime I participated in a podcast with Kyle Schassburger, a broadcaster and producer for Learfield IMG College Audio. We talked about the current state of the sports world, but we also talked about WSSU’s amazing CIAA title run that took place in late February.
