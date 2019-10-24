Winston-Salem State has had plenty of success against Livingstone through the years, and the statistics back that up.
The Rams are coming into Saturday's game in Salisbury riding a 16-game winning streak against the Blue Bears. The last time WSSU lost to Livingstone was in the late 1990s.
It’s hard to believe the Rams have just three games left, but they are playing their best football heading into this game.
WSSU has a modest two-game win streak, and it looks to extend that to three this week.
One reason for the consecutive victories is the play of the offensive line. It’s rather interesting that two of those main guys on the line have known each other since grade school.
If the Rams are going to make it three in a row, the offensive line must continue to produce.
