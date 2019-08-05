Don’t look now, but football season will begin this week for Winston-Salem State.
The Rams will open camp Wednesday with the players reporting to Bowman Gray Stadium stadium. The first practice will be Friday morning in preparation for the Sept. 5 opener at UNC Pembroke.
There will be plenty of storylines as camp opens, but one of the most important will be building a cohesive and consistent offensive line. Dominique Graves is an obvious talent at quarterback, but if he’s running for his life during games that won’t bode well for the offense.
Robert Massey, the interim head coach, said earlier this summer he’s excited about their chances. He didn’t mind that, at the media day in late July, his team wasn’t given much of a chance to win the CIAA championship.
The Rams, who were 5-4 last season, will have a tough schedule, but fans who can’t get to the games can see two of them on Aspire Network. Of the four CIAA regular-season games on Aspire, the Rams will be on two of them.