Winston-Salem State
• Last year's record: 5-4 (4-2 CIAA)
• Interim Head Coach: Robert Massey (16-44 overall record with two seasons at Livingstone and four seasons at Shaw).
• Last playoff appearance: 2016, lost in first round of Division II playoffs 48-41 to Long Island Post.
• Strengths: Secondary is also talented and deep and the wide receivers are very good.
• Weaknesses: Offensive line has three starters back but must be consistent to protect sophomore quarterback Dominique Graves. Rams must also find a reliable kicker and punter.
• Best returning players: QB Dominique Graves, S Daryus Skinner, RB Farrell Murchison, WR Quincy Jackson, WR Cameron Belk, C Tyler Chambers, OL Kendyl Graves, CB De’Andre Blevins, DL Kerron Jeter, LB Ta’Shaun Taylor.
• Best newcomers: LB Kalen Allen, QB Naiil Ramadan, RB Quarderman Sloane, RB Travion Canada, WR Brandon Atkinson, K Ulises Valazquez, QB Tyler Smith.
• Key losses: RB Kerrion Moore, CB Tyrell Flemming, DE Jarrell Bright, WR Jaylan Bar-bour, OL Justin Martinez, OL Deveonte Mackey, LB Pat Green, LB Jayron Rankin, DL Jack Nimmons.
• Keys to the season: The offensive line must be consistent and the offense, which has been turned over to Lawrence Kershaw, will have to produce more if the Rams want to win the Southern Division. Kershaw, who is also the offensive line coach, plans on using all of Dominique Graves’ talent as a dual threat. The defense appears to be good again with plenty of experience. The secondary has to be considered the best in the CIAA.
• They'll beat ... UNC Pembroke, Bowie State, Johnson C. Smith, St. Aug’s, Livingstone, Shaw, Fayetteville State
• They'll lose to ... Catawba, Tuskegee, Virginia Union
