Winston-Salem State won the game that mattered the most in its two-game battle with Elizabeth City State.
The Rams and Vikings played Monday at the Gaines Center but that was a designated nonconference game. The Rams lost 69-68 to the Vikings, but on Thursday won in Elizabeth City.
Because that game was a conference game, the Rams are now in first place in the Southern Division of the CIAA. What matters in the CIAA is not really how you win but when you get those victories. Several of the matchups between conference teams are designated nonconference games so it's tough to figure out when the games count more.
An interesting rule has been in place this season for the WSSU men’s team and it’s all about social media and when to use it.
Coach Cleo Hill Jr. and his staff decided that the players — and coaches — shouldn't post anything on social media for 24 hours after a game. It’s a rule that the players have gotten used to and don’t seem to mind.
On Monday after a tough loss to Elizabeth City State, they probably were glad not to be able to post on social media for a while. It was a tough loss at the Gaines Center, especially since the Rams were in control most of the way.
While basketball season is front and center, the Rams officially came out with their football schedule this week.
The most interesting aspect is the homecoming game, which is against Tuskegee in the third week of the season. It’s definitely an early-season homecoming against a talented opponent.
Robert Massey, the interim head coach of the football team, said that having a schedule gives his program something to look forward to.
“It’s there in front of us,” he said. “Now we have to start working toward that schedule, and that starts with recruiting.”
