There’s some good news from the Winston-Salem State defense, which is ahead of the offense so far in practices.
One reason for optimism is newcomer Kalen Allen at linebacker. Allen has jumped into the starting lineup thanks to his ability.
The Rams are moving closer to their opening game, which will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at UNC Pembroke.
Despite plenty of rain last week, the Rams were able to get in their practice time.
I’ve always been intrigued by the history of WSSU, and one of those historic times was the early years of Big House Gaines with such players as Cleo Hill Sr. and Earl “The Pearl” Monroe. I thought I had seen every video there was about those days, but I came across one that I had not seen.
Cleo’s son just happens to be WSSU’s basketball coach, and he posted the video on his Facebook page. It's narrated by Monroe and details his time in Winston-Salem in the 1960s.
The video is a good history lesson on what Monroe and his teammates dealt with during those times.