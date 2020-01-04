Cameron Hayes made two free throws for Bowie State with eight seconds left to clinch a 75-72 win over Winston-Salem State on Saturday afternoon in Bowie, Md.
The Rams (5-6) had a chance to tie the game, but Dontae Caldwell missed a 3-point attempt with two seconds left.
Hayes led the way for the Bulldogs with 29 points, going 11 of 18 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Saiquan Jamison added 13 points and Rinardo Perry scored 11.
The Rams led 68-67 with 4:05 to go after Robert Colon made a free throw. But a layup from Perry with 3:02 left gave the Bulldogs the lead for good.
Colon led the Rams with 20 points. While Colon was 5 of 14 from the field, he was a perfect 10 of 10 on free-throw attempts. As a team, the Rams were 17 of 22 from the free-throw line and shot 42 percent from the field.
Julius Barnes, Jaylen Alston and Caldwell each added nine points for the Rams, and Justice Kithcart and Mason Harrell added eight points each.
In the women’s game, No. 23 Bowie State improved to 13-0 with a 54-48 victory over WSSU.
The Bulldogs outscored the Rams (6-8) 18-3 in the first quarter. The Rams outscored the Bulldogs 19-5 in the third quarter, but couldn’t climb out of the first-half hole.
Kyaja Williams led the way for the Bulldogs with 16 points, 16 rebounds, three blocked shots and two assists. Dynaisha Christian added 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Talanya Hutton scored 10 points.
Taylor Daniels led the Rams with 18 points, and Brandi Segars added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Leading scorer Amaya Tucker was 0 for 5 from the field and scored just one point in 21 minutes as she battled foul trouble in the second half.
Both of WSSU’s teams will be back in action on Thursday night, with nonconference games against Virginia State at the Gaines Center.
The women’s game will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the men’s game to follow.
After Thursday night’s game, the Rams will play host to Virginia Union on Saturday in a women’s-men’s doubleheader. The doubleheader with Virginia Union are conference games.
