Winston-Salem State will get into Southern Division play on Saturday against Johnson C. Smith, and again it’s a make or break game.
The Rams will be facing a familiar coach in Kermit Blount of the Golden Bulls. Blount was a hall of fame quarterback for the Rams in the late 1970s and he also is the all-time wins leader as a head coach.
One of the things the Rams will have to do is be ready for a running team, something Blount is famous for.
To help with defending the run, Josh Flowers will definitely be an asset. He’s good on coverage but is also good against the run.
The Rams are a long shot to win the Southern Division but that doesn’t mean they aren’t going to come out and play well on Saturday. The Rams are tired of losing close games, something that has left them with a 1-4 record.
In other Winston-Salem State news, one of the all-time great players in WSSU history has retired from the NFL. William Hayes played 11 years in the NFL and for a long time was the lone former WSSU player in the league.
Now, there are no former WSSU players in the NFL, but Hayes certainly carried the WSSU banner well during his pro days. The good thing for Hayes, and for WSSU, is he’s settled in his home town of High Point and will likely be a regular at football and basketball games.
It’s still rather remarkable that WSSU will get a chance to play North Carolina at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill on Nov. 1. It’s a great opportunity for the Rams to see how good they can be.
The game will be on the Friday night of WSSU homecoming, but there are several folks who have signed up to take a bus trip to Chapel Hill from Winston-Salem.
Chancellor Elwood Robinson has taken some heat for scheduling the game during homecoming, but it’s not every day a Division II program gets to play at nationally-ranked Division I program. One big reason the game was scheduled: Roy Williams, the coach of the Tar Heels, was a big fan of the late Big House Gaines,
And if WSSU’s football team stumbles on Saturday against Johnson C. Smith, basketball season won’t get here fast enough.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.