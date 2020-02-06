Life on the road in the CIAA is never easy, but Winston-Salem State has a chance to win another road game on Saturday at St. Augustine’s.
The Rams are coming off a road win at Lincoln (Pa.). Even though it wasn’t considered a CIAA game, it was still a big win to keep the momentum going.
Coach Cleo Hill Jr. has been asked numerous times about what is different about this season. He brings up the word accountable a lot. It’s no coincidence that earlier this season he was forced to suspend four players for breaking team rules. Since that happened, however, the Rams have been on a seven-game winning streak.
The first-place Rams can move closer to their first Southern Division title since the 2014-15 season with a win on Saturday.
While the basketball season rolls on, there was a bit of football news this week thanks to signing day.
The Rams inked 10 players for this fall. The most important signings came in the form of a kicker and two running backs.
The Rams have struggled to find a reliable kicker since Will Johnson graduated a few years ago. Johnson, who is now a police officer in Winston-Salem, was a four-year starter who could punt and was also a good field-goal kicker.
Robert Massey, the interim head coach, was pleased with the recruiting class but he has more scholarship space available. In Division II,\ the recruiting never stops, and Massey hopes to add a few more pieces to this class.
“I like where we are headed because we wanted to fix our kicker issue because there were games last year where we couldn’t go for a field goal,” Massey said. “That’s such a good weapon to have, especially when you are in close games.”
Here is a list of the 10 recruits:
Jalen Houston WR 5-8 165 Mount Ulla, N.C., West Rowan High
Thomaz Johnson DT 6-1 300 Kernersville, N.C., East Forsyth High
Camar Kyle DE 6-2 200 Rolesville, N.C., Rolesville High
Darius McDuffie OL 6-0 265 Durham, N.C., Southern Durham High
Say’Qwon Miller DB 6-2 195 Statesville, N.C., West Iredell High
Darius Robinson LB 6-0 230 Rolesville, N.C., Rolesville High
Jonathan Smith RB 5-9 190 Mount Airy, N.C., Mount Airy High
J. Tumbarello PK 6-1 180 Mount Airy, N.C., Mount Airy High
N. Williams WR 6-2 200 Concord, N.C., Central Cabarrus High
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.