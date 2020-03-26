Winston-Salem State’s campus is eerily quiet these days with all of the students and faculty at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As far as athletics go, Etienne Thomas, the athletics director, says everything is in a holding pattern. She is at home in Kernersville with her husband and fourth-grader, Jermaine.
"The home-schooling thing is going great so far," Thomas said.
There will be no spring football or other spring sports, so the next order of business will likely be whether there is summer school at all. The summer school sessions are especially important for athletes who want chances to stay ahead with their academics. It also gives them a place to work out and stay in shape thanks to the weight rooms on campus and at Bowman Gray Stadium.
One of the casualties of shutting down the rest of the semester is there’s been no celebration for the Rams’ terrific run to the CIAA championship. Thomas mentioned some sort of virtual celebration of the team, but somehow that doesn’t feel like much of a celebration.
Hopefully, the team can be celebrated this fall. I think it would be great to do it at a home football game because that’s where the students and the alumni will all be in one place.
While there are no actual sports going on, there has been some basketball news within the CIAA as Bobby Collins, who spent eight years at WSSU, is the next coach at Shaw.
Having Collins, who guided the Rams to the 2012 CIAA title, back in the CIAA will be good for the league. Collins is now the ninth coach, out of 12 schools, who has a CIAA championship on his resume. It will not be a shock to see Shaw contend as early as next season.
The awards for Rob Colon continue to roll in after his outstanding senior season. With Colon’s latest award, he was recognized as one of the top players in the district. Colon, the MVP of the CIAA Tournament, scored 25 points in the championship game win over Fayetteville State.
A casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic was a unique HBCU All-Star Game that was cancelled. Not only was Cleo Hill Jr. going to be an assistant coach, but several CIAA seniors were going to get to play on the same team.
That game would have been fun to watch.
Stay safe everyone, and stay home.
