The reality hit hard for Winston-Salem State in the second half of Saturday’s 21-0 blowout loss to Shaw at Bowman Gray Stadium.
The Rams were only in the division race for about six days. When they beat Livingstone the week before and had a three-game win streak, they were in the thick of the race – and then, nothing.
There was no sense of urgency in front of a homecoming crowd or so it seemed to this old sportswriter. It was my 23rd straight homecoming game and it's been a long time since the Rams showed such little fight. It was an odd scene, to say the least.
Saturday’s game was set up perfectly for the Rams, who had been on a three-game win streak because of the 12,000 fans there and what was at stake. Instead, the Shaw Bears stole the show and just might steal the CIAA’s Southern Division title.
Before Saturday’s game I wrote about what to expect, but I didn’t expect the Rams to be shut out in the regular-season for the first time in 104 games going back to the 2008 season.
After Saturday’s final game of the season against Fayetteville State, there will be a decision to make on Robert Massey, who was named the interim head coach for this season. One issue about Massey’s status is there is also an interim athletics director in place in George Knox.
A decision on the next AD will likely be made over the next two months. Knox’s contract expires on Dec. 31. My guess is Massey's status won't be determined until after the new AD is in place.
Now that WSSU is forced to play out the string on the football field, next up is basketball season.
The Rams got some great exposure and a $25,000 check in playing the ninth-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels in Chapel Hill.
WSSU had three Division I transfers in its starting lineup. Coach Cleo Hill Jr. and his assistants have built the team through that route.
What Hill has done is assemble a team of good shooters, and that’s going to bode well in the guard-oriented CIAA.
Onto basketball season.
