It’s probably a good thing that UNC Pembroke is not in the CIAA.
The Braves basketball team played outstanding earlier this week at the Gaines Center, ruining the Rams’ season opener in the process.
One of their star players, Akia Pruitt, is a Reynolds High School graduate. He was heavily recruited by WSSU coming out of high school but chose to go to college a little farther from home.
It obviously was a good choice for him. Pruitt has scored over 1,000 points in his career for the Braves. As a senior, it was Pruitt’s last time playing in his hometown, and he made it memorable for him and his family.
The Rams, meanwhile, will have to regroup coming into this weekend. They will play host to Fort Valley State on Friday and Morehouse on Saturday in the CIAA/SIAC Challenge.
Coach Cleo Hill Jr.’s second team is a lot different from his first. He elected to start five guards against the Braves, hoping to utilize their quickness. That should bode well in the CIAA, where there aren’t many dominant big men.
Hill and a few players talked at length about what to expect this season.
Another heavy topic around WSSU is the football program, which has an interim head coach in Robert Massey. Massey's future is very much in limbo right now. The Rams went 4-6 losing their final two games to Shaw and Fayetteville State.
I reached out to Etienne Thomas, WSSU's new athletics director. I was informed that because she is still working at Kentucky State, it will be impossible to talk with her until Jan. 1, her official start date at WSSU.
Meanwhile, a couple of assistant coaches I talked with said it’s business as usual when it comes to recruiting.
George Knox, the interim athletics director, would only say: “We will do what’s best for the football program.”
Stay tuned.
