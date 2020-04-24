Tamia McLean and Amique Willis, two sprinters from Winston-Salem State by way of Jamaica, admit they are lucky to be riding out the coronavirus pandemic in a secure place.
The reality for McLean and Willis, who are both from the same neighborhood in Kingston, is that they worry about their families who are far away. The nation of just under 3 million people has 233 recorded cases of coronavirus and has suffered six deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Airports and seaports closed in March.
“Everybody has to stay home, and if you leave to go to work you must have a permit to get past the checkpoints,” said Willis, a junior. “It’s really bad down there right now. The virus hasn’t reached its peak there yet, so my family has been keeping me posted every day.”
Thanks to teammate Jurnae McDowell and her family, McLean and Willis have a place to stay in Mooresville. The McDowell home is big enough that the two share an extra bedroom and have had plenty of home cooking, hospitality and, more importantly, friendship during this traumatic time.
“At Winston-Salem State we talk about the ‘Ramily’ all the time, and this is a good example of that,” McLean said. “Jurnae’s family has been so nice to us and taken us in, and we’ve all gotten along very well.”
The three have been inseparable when it comes to running, working out and focusing on online studies. All three have grade-point averages above 3.5, and they are part of Coach Kaymarie Jones’ track and field program in which 70 percent of the team made the dean’s list.
This is the final week of online classes for WSSU students with exams scheduled next week.
They take turns cooking to give McDowell’s mother, Felicia, a break, and they share chores.
How this all came together was rather simple.
When it was evident that McLean and Willis would not be able to fly home after WSSU closed its campus, they were welcome to stay in the one dorm that was going to remain open. A few students at WSSU have remained on campus instead of going home, but McDowell came to the rescue to help her teammates.
“When I found out they would have to stay at school, I called my mom to see if they could come home with me,” said McDowell, a nursing major. “And my mom didn’t hesitate, and she said absolutely. ...
“They have been to my house a lot because we are all great friends.”
Jones, in her third season as coach, said the word "teammate" means just a little more during such a crisis.
“It’s been really good for them because they can wake up in an environment where they are safe,” Jones said. “To know Jurnae and her family are looking out for them is something our whole team is aware of.”
Jones said both international athletes are close to their families in Jamaica, so there is some homesickness.
“They keep in constant contact with their families, but it’s hard knowing it’s a lot worse right now in that part of the world,” Jones said.
The online learning is new, and Zoom has kept Jones' team connected weekly.
“All of them really are driven to succeed in school and in track, so it’s been good in that respect,” Jones said. “I don’t have to worry about them.”
Willis, an exercise science major who is also minoring in psychology, said online classes have been a challenge.
“It’s been hard,” Willis said. “It’s a lot different being online than in the classrooms, but we’ve adjusted as best that we can.”
When they are not studying, the three members of last spring's CIAA outdoor championship team watch movies, run in the McDowells' neighborhood or use the small weight room in the family's garage.
“We make sure and get our workouts in,” said McLean, who was recently admitted into the school’s competitive nursing program. “We want to stay in shape as much as we can. It does help to have somebody to workout with.”
For now, McLean and Willis are in good hands and are thankful for a teammate's generosity.
“We aren’t sure when we can get home,” Willis said. “With what our families are going through back home it’s kind of hard to say what’s next. We are just taking it day by day.”
