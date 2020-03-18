Winston-Salem State has lost another assistant football coach.
Quarterbacks coach Ryan McManus has left to become an assistant at East Carolina.
McManus, a Wake Forest graduate who was a reserve quarterback for the Deacons, has been at WSSU for the last four seasons. McManus will a senior offensive analyst at East Carolina.
“This was an opportunity I had to take so I’m excited about it,” said McManus, who was also the WSSU men’s golf coach this spring after the program was resurrected.
The loss of McManus means the football program is down to three fulltime coaches.
The Rams also lost veteran coaches Natrone Means and Tremayne Henry earlier this month. Means is the new offensive coordinator at Fayetteville State and Henry is the defensive coordinator and associate head coach at Benedict College.
Robert Massey, the interim head coach, has two coaches left on his staff in offensive coordinator Lawrence Kershaw and defensive assistant Marvin Bohannon Jr.
The Rams were supposed to start spring football practice on Wednesday but all spring sports have been suspended because of novel coronavirus.
McManus, who started at East Carolina earlier this week, said his four seasons at WSSU were good. He was not only the quarterbacks coach but for two of his seasons helped call plays as co-offensive coordinator.
In 2016 he was part of the staff that went 9-3 and won the CIAA championship and played in the Division II playoffs.
“The four seasons went by fast,” said McManus, 32. “In that year in 2016 we won eight straight games at one point and that was a great run and Rod (Tinsley) really came into his own that season.”
McManus said he also was proud of the way quarterback Dominique Graves played as a freshman in 2018 toward the end of the season when he had to replace an injured Tinsley. Graves will be a junior this coming season.
“Dom’s going to have a great season and I just think he’s a great ambassador for Winston-Salem State,” McManus said.
McManus and his family will move to Greenville in the next two months or so. He will be heading back home to where he was born and where he went to high school at D.H. Conley. McManus’ father, Jerry, is a former coach at East Carolina and at Wake Forest.
“I’m looking forward to this challenge,” McManus said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.