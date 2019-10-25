WSSUFB (copy)

Robert Massey, the interim head coach for Winston-Salem State, says the Rams need to "take care of business and win our next three (games)."

The streak is alive and well.

Winston-Salem State has beaten Livingstone 16 times in a row, and the two programs will play again on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Salisbury.

Robert Massey, the interim head coach of the Rams, doesn’t want to hear about the long winning streak. Instead, he'll be thinking about his team’s mindset coming off two straight victories.

“You have to take care of business and win our next three (games), but we don’t want to stub our toe against Livingstone,” Massey said. “We ended up doing that against Shaw last year, and it cost us the division.”

The Rams (3-4, 2-2 CIAA) are a long shot to win the Southern Division because the Fayetteville State Broncos are cruising at 4-0 in league play. But the Rams still have plenty left to play for during their final three games.

“The motivation for us is to finish strong so we can have a winning season,” Massey said.

The Rams haven’t finished below .500 in a season since they went 1-10 in 2009.

Here are five things to look for heading into Saturday’s game:

