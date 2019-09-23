Puff out those chests Winston-Salem State fans and alumni, it’s been one heck of a week.
The week started with the Red Sea of Sound being ranked No. 1 by an ESPN poll, then it got better when the band was appearing on Stephen A. Smith’s ESPN show “First Take” on Friday.
It was during that celebration of HBCU Week that was put on by Delaware State when Smith, a 1991 WSSU graduate, was surprised by former teammates and the administration at WSSU. Smith was given the honor of having his name attached to an athletics scholarship at WSSU. He’s the first former athlete at WSSU to get that honor, something he deserves after all the money he’s given to his school in recent years.
Reaching Smith isn’t easy because he travels most of the time or is on the radio or on ESPN but when he called me on Saturday night we had a great conversation about the honor.
In our conversation he didn’t want to talk about the Dallas Cowboys, Antonio Brown or the prospects of the L.A. Lakers this season. He was all about talking about his days at WSSU and what it means to attend an HBCU.
One of things that strikes me about Smith is what Big House Gaines used to tell him and all of his teammates. “Coach always said the world doesn’t owe you a damn thing,” Smith said. “You have to go out and earn what you get....”
Smith has done that in a big way.
To cap off one of the best weeks in a long time at WSSU the football team came up with what might be a season-saving victory. There is still a long way to go but I’m feeling a little more confident about this current Rams team as it heads to play at Virginia Union on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the opener of CIAA play
What a great week to be a WSSU fan or alumni.
