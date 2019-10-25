The Blue Bears opened 4-0, but have hit the skids with a three-game losing streak. They like to throw the ball with quarterback Miles Hayes, who has passed for 1,100 yards with eight touchdowns against five interceptions.
“They do like to throw it so we’ll have to be ready, but I like the way our secondary has played here of late,” Massey said.
