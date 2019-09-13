In the preseason South Atlantic Conference poll, the Indians were picked sixth.
Catawba has always been a good defensive team and this year should be no different. Linebacker Jeremiah Ferguson leads the way for the Indians. He had eight tackles and a sack in last week’s loss to West Georgia.
Catawba has had plenty of success against WSSU over the years and leads the series 5-1.
