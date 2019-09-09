Tyron

Tyron Roberts was second on the team with 40 tackles last season.

 WSSU File Photo

Tyron Roberts, a former defensive lineman at Winston-Salem State, has signed to play with the B.C. Lions of the Canadian Football League.

Roberts, who exhausted his eligibility after last season, was the Rams’ second-leading tackler. He had 40 tackles and had three sacks in his senior season.

“I am just thankful for the opportunity to still showcase my talent at a pro level in a great environment,” said Roberts, who was All-CIAA last season. “This is just a door opener. There can be better opportunities after this one.”

Roberts, who is 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, was invited to the Wake Forest Pro Day last spring but went undrafted in the NFL and the CFL.

He said getting a chance to go to Canada and play football is something he’s ready for.

“I am ready to be back in that atmosphere in a great area,” he said.

jdell@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-4081

@johndellWSJ

