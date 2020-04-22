Tamia McLean and Amique Willis, two sprinters from Winston-Salem State by way of Jamaica, admit they are lucky to be riding out the coronavirus pandemic in a secure place.
The reality for McLean and Willis, who are both from the same neighborhood in Kinston, Jamaica, is they worry about their families who are far away. The pandemic’s toll is a lot worse in Jamaica where the major airport is shut down and families are on strict quarantine orders.
“Everybody has to stay home and if you leave to go to work you must have a permit to get past the checkpoints,” said Willis, a junior. “It’s really bad down there right now. The virus hasn’t reached its peak there yet, so my family has been keeping me posted every day.”
Thanks to teammate Jurnae McDowell, and her family, McLean and Willis have a place to stay in Mooresville. The McDowell home is big enough that the two share an extra bedroom and have had plenty of home cooking, hospitality, and more importantly, friendship, during this traumatic time.
“At Winston-Salem State we talk about the ‘Ramily’ all the time and this is a good example of that,” McLean said. “Jurnae’s family has been so nice to us and taken us in, and we’ve all gotten along very well.”
The three have been inseparable when it comes to running, working out as well as focusing on their on-line studies. All three have grade point averages above 3.5 and take their studies seriously. They are part of Coach Kaymarie Jones’ track and field program where 70 percent of the team made the Dean’s List.
This is the final week of on-line classes for WSSU students with exams scheduled next week.
They take turns cooking to give McDowell’s mother, Felicia, a break and they don’t mind sharing chores.
How this all came together was rather simple.
When it was evident that McLean and Willis would not be able to fly home after WSSU closed its campus, they were welcome to stay in the one dorm that was going to remain open. There are still a few students at WSSU who have remained on campus instead of going home, but McDowell came to the rescue to help her teammates.
“When I found out they would have to stay at school, I called me my mom to see if they could come home with me,” said McDowell, who is a nursing major. “And my mom didn’t hesitate, and she said absolutely.”
What helped this along is the two have stayed with the McDowells before and have been frequent guests.
“They have been to my house a lot because we are all great friends,” McDowell said.
Jones, who is in her third season as coach, said the word teammate means just a little more during a crisis such as this pandemic.
“It’s been really good for them because they can wake up in an environment where they are safe,” Jones said. “To know Jurnae and her family are looking out for them is something our whole team is aware of.”
Jones said both of her international athletes are close to their families back in Jamaica, so there is some homesickness at this point.
“They keep in constant contact with their families, but it’s hard knowing it’s a lot worse right now in that part of the world,” Jones said.
Jones says that she’s obviously worried about her entire team and their well-being. They’ve had to switch over to an entirely new way of learning with the on-line schooling. Jones, however, says the three teammates who are together are all like-minded in their goals.
“All of them really are driven to succeed in school and in track, so it’s been good in that respect,” Jones said. “I don’t have to worry about them.”
The track team has stayed somewhat connected thanks to Jones’ weekly Zoom meetings.
Willis, an exercise science major who is also minoring in psychology, said there was an adjustment when all of the classes went on-line.
“It’s been hard,” Willis said. “It’s a lot different being on-line than in the classrooms, but we’ve adjusted as best that we can.”
When they are not studying, the three watch a lot of movies together as well was run together in the McDowell’s neighborhood. The McDowells also have a small weight room in their garage, which they use a lot.
All three were part of last spring’s CIAA outdoor championship. They were hoping to go for another championship this spring, but it was cut short.
“We make sure and get our workouts in,” said McLean, who was recently admitted into the school’s competitive nursing program. “We want to stay in shape as much as we can. It does help to have somebody to workout with.”
As the pandemic continues to affect lives everywhere, it’s hard to say when McLean and Willis can return home. For now, they are in good hands and are thankful for the generosity of a teammate.
“We aren’t sure when we can get home,” Willis said. “With what our families are going through back home it’s kind of hard to say what’s next. We are just taking it day by day.”
