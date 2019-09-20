Willie Slater of the Tigers, one of the best coaches in Division II, doesn’t lose often at home. During his 14 years as head coach, the Tigers are an impressive 43-8 at Cleve L. Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium.

Another factor favoring the Tigers is the heat and humidity that’s expected for the Saturday afternoon game. While it’s been humid around Winston-Salem all month, it’s a little more difficult to play in those conditions on the road.

jdell@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Recommended for you

Load comments