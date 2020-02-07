Syracuse Notre Dame Basketball

Syracuse's Elijah Hughes, right, shoots over Notre Dame's Rex Pflueger during the second half of a game in January. 

Syracuse has two of the top-six players in the ACC in scoring: Elijah Hughes leads the league with 19.4 points per game, while Buddy Boeheim is sixth at 16.3.

They’re also the ACC’s top two 3-point shooters in the league in terms of made 3s per game — Boeheim at 3.5 and Hughes at 2.7. Both are listed at 6-6, though Hughes is a forward, Boeheim a guard.

They also rarely leave the court. Hughes is seventh nationally in percentage of minutes played (95.0%), while Boeheim is 36th nationally (89.5%). Two others for the Orange — Marek Dolezaj (83.8%) and Joseph Girard (78.8%) — also play a large chunk of minutes for limited-rotation Syracuse.

