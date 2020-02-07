Syracuse has two of the top-six players in the ACC in scoring: Elijah Hughes leads the league with 19.4 points per game, while Buddy Boeheim is sixth at 16.3.
They’re also the ACC’s top two 3-point shooters in the league in terms of made 3s per game — Boeheim at 3.5 and Hughes at 2.7. Both are listed at 6-6, though Hughes is a forward, Boeheim a guard.
They also rarely leave the court. Hughes is seventh nationally in percentage of minutes played (95.0%), while Boeheim is 36th nationally (89.5%). Two others for the Orange — Marek Dolezaj (83.8%) and Joseph Girard (78.8%) — also play a large chunk of minutes for limited-rotation Syracuse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.