There’s a lot to like about this year’s edition of the Winston-Salem State men’s basketball team.
The Rams appear to be a better defensive team thanks to quickness. They won’t win many rebounding battles but did a nice job in a close loss to Morehouse College. What was impressive was the Rams won the rebounding battle against a top-25 team in Division II.
Of course, the final rebound of the game went to Morehouse for the winning basket at the buzzer, an unfortunate way to suffer the loss.
The Rams (1-2) will play Piedmont International on Tuesday at the Gaines Center. Piedmont is coached by Josh Howard, a former Wake Forest and NBA star. The school is located less than a mile from WSSU, and its team will make the short trip to the Gaines Center.
It’s early in the season, but there are already some injury concerns. Mason Harrell, who is battling an ankle injury, didn’t play against Morehouse but said he was ready to go for Tuesday’s game. Point guard Justice Kithcart, who just might be the Rams’ best player, will likely not play again in Tuesday’s game because of a knee injury.
Kitchcart, who leads the Rams in scoring at 18 points a game, didn’t play against Morehouse, but the Rams still had a chance to win the game. Coach Cleo Hill Jr. definitely has more depth this season.
On Friday night, the Rams easily beat Fort Valley State at the Gaines Center.
The WSSU women also won on Friday but may have lost Amaya Tucker for a while. Tucker, a sophomore and Reagan graduate, led the Rams in scoring last season as a freshman and is one of the most talented players in the CIAA.
Tucker suffered a knee injury in the win on Friday over Piedmont International and was on crutches after the game. The Rams (3-1) and Coach L’Tona Lamonte will head to West Liberty on Wednesday night.
