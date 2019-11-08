Bowie State, the defending conference champion, is already in next week’s CIAA championship game as the winner of the Northern Division. Bowie State will play either Shaw or Fayetteville State, depending on the results of Saturday’s games.

If the Broncos win, they are the Southern Division champions. If Fayetteville State loses and Shaw beats St. Augustine's, then Shaw wins the division. If Fayetteville State and Shaw both lose, then Fayetteville State is the division winner.

jdell@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments