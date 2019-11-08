Bowie State, the defending conference champion, is already in next week’s CIAA championship game as the winner of the Northern Division. Bowie State will play either Shaw or Fayetteville State, depending on the results of Saturday’s games.
If the Broncos win, they are the Southern Division champions. If Fayetteville State loses and Shaw beats St. Augustine's, then Shaw wins the division. If Fayetteville State and Shaw both lose, then Fayetteville State is the division winner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.