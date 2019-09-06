WSSU football first practice (copy)

Winston-Salem State quarterback Dominique Graves runs through passing drills during the first day of football practice, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. 

For years the line play has always been a question mark, but that’s at a lot of Division II schools where depth can be an issue. The Rams have seven quality offensive linemen to choose from and Coach Lawrence Kershaw, who is also the coordinator, must get good play from the line because quarterback Dominique Graves can’t spend the whole season running for his life.

