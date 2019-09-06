For years the line play has always been a question mark, but that’s at a lot of Division II schools where depth can be an issue. The Rams have seven quality offensive linemen to choose from and Coach Lawrence Kershaw, who is also the coordinator, must get good play from the line because quarterback Dominique Graves can’t spend the whole season running for his life.
John Dell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
TRENDING NOW
-
Wake Forest survived a back-and-forth battle in the season opener. Kendall Hinton caught the game-winning TD.
-
App State notebook: Injury updates, Corey Sutton's suspension and E.J. Scott's play
-
App State's Camerun Peoples out for the rest of the 2019 season
-
5 takeaways from Wake Forest's thrilling season-opening win over Utah State
-
My Take On Wake film review: Well that's one way to start a season
promotion
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Contests & Events
promotion
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.