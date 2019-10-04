When the Rams need a yard, it's an easy bet bet that Lawrence Kershaw, the offensive coordinator, will call for the heavy or jumbo formation.

It’s a power formation with running back Farrell Murchison taking the direct snap from center surrounded by two fullbacks and an offensive lineman. The offensive lineman in the backfield is Eliott Baldwin, and he loves it.

“It’s fun to be back there when we go to it,” Baldwin said. “It definitely gives defenses something to think about.”

The formation wasn’t working well early in the season but has fared better lately.

