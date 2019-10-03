You know when sportswriters get grumpy? It’s when football and basketball cross over, and it feels like there isn't enough time.
Back in the good old days, there was a dividing line between college football and basketball, but like the VHS tape, that is long gone.
When covering a school such as Winston-Salem State, dividing time between both football and basketball becomes more of a challenge in October and November. That’s the season we are approaching because as the Rams’ football team tries to stay relevant in the CIAA, the men’s basketball team should be very good.
Earlier this week the CIAA preseason polls were released, and WSSU was picked to finish fourth in the men’s poll in the Southern Division. The WSSU women were picked to finish third, but I think both teams have enough talent to win their division.
I spoke at length with Cleo Hill Jr. about the preseason polls and he can’t quite figure them out. The Rams have three starters back and four Division I transfers, but the other coaches in the league didn’t vote the Rams very high.
Here is the link to check out the polls that were released on Tuesday.
Last week in Richmond, Va., the Rams found another way to lose a football game. The will try to rebound on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Bowman Gray Stadium against Bowie State, the 20th-ranked Division II team in the country.
WSSU can possibly save its season with a win Saturday against Bowie State. It’s a good bet running back Quarderman Sloan will have something to do with Saturday’s outcome. He’s been getting better and better as the season has gone on, so look for another good performance by him on Saturday.
While I’ve been impressed with Sloan, I’ve also been impressed by the Rams’ defense. Sure, WSSU is 1-3 but the defense has been solid. It’s one of the fastest defenses the Rams have had in recent years, and they got a little faster by moving Ta’Shaun Taylor to the defensive line.
Taylor is one of the most talented players the Rams have and the trick is to find him a spot where he can do some damage. Look for No. 56 rushing the passer on Saturday because Taylor is fast and proved it as a linebacker but now will try to prove it as a linemen.
