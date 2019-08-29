After careful consideration, Winston-Salem State will not sell beer and wine at Bowman Gray Stadium this season.
The school decided against it despite a law now giving schools within the UNC system the option to sell alcohol.
Because the city owns Bowman Gray Stadium, the school would not benefit from the sale of beer and wine. WSSU doesn't receive a share of the profit from the sale of concessions, according to the lease with the city of Winston-Salem.
It’s interesting that the Rams will open at UNC Pembroke on Sept. 5. UNC Pembroke also has chosen not to sell alcohol at football games this season.
Earlier this week, I talked to prominent WSSU alum Mildred Griffin about her son, Bumpy, who is back in a hospital in Winston-Salem after a long ordeal in the Cayman Islands. Bumpy suffered a stroke while on a cruise and was having trouble getting back to the United States.
Thanks to the WSSU community, enough money was raised to get Bumpy back to Winston-Salem as he continues to recover.
Bumpy’s mother was grateful the WSSU community stepped up to help her son, who was a pillar in the athletics department as a student and later as a graduate.
“When one of us is hurting, the Winston-Salem State community finds out about it and does something,” Mildred said. “I’m grateful for all the kind words, and I’m grateful that he is back in Winston-Salem.”
Bumpy still has a long way to go in his recovery, but Mildred said being back in Winston-Salem will certainly help.
“He’s still in the hospital but now he can hear familiar voices,” Mildred said.
The basketball schedules for the men and women are now set.
The men’s exhibition game at North Carolina on Nov. 1 will be at 7:30 p.m. That will give folks who are in town for homecoming a chance to get to the game in Chapel Hill and then back to Winston-Salem for the late-night parties.
Both the men's and women’s teams will have challenging schedules thanks to the CIAA mandating a 22-game schedule.
The benefit for coaches will be that, once the CIAA Tournament gets underway, they should know a lot about their opponents.
