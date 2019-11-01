Massey hasn’t pulled any punches when it comes to discipline this season.

Last week, backup quarterback Naiil Ramadan was suspended for the Livingstone game for breaking team rules. There also was the two-game suspensions handed out by the CIAA on defensive lineman Trae Jackson and linebacker Dachon Witherspoon for their roles in the brawl after the Johnson C. Smith game. Both Jackson and Witherspoon are expected to play in Saturday’s game.

Massey said Ramadan will be back as well.

“It’s important that our guys know they are expected to follow the rules we have in place,” he said. “It’s not something we take lightly around here and I think the team is better off knowing they are all held accountable.”

