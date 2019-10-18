Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football (copy)

Josh Flowers had three interceptions last week against Johnson C. Smith.

St. Aug’s has used two quarterbacks, Jalen Jones and D’Ontre Gilliard, this season, and both of them like to throw the ball.

The Rams’ strength is a talented secondary led by seniors Daryus Skinner and Josh Flowers, who have three interceptions apiece. Although all of Flowers' interceptions came last week against the Golden Bulls.

“We hope that’s a strength that continues to get better,” Massey said about his secondary. “We’ve got some play-makers back there, and that’s a big bonus to any defense.”

