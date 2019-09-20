Winston-Salem State Catawba Football (copy)

Winston-Salem State senior Daryus Skinner (2) intercepts the ball over senior Joshua Flowers (9) and Catawba junior wide receiver Roman White (83) in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Catawba Indians defeated the WSSU Rams, 21-14.

The Tigers, who lost 38-31 to Alabama State and beat Kentucky State 13-7, like to run the ball. The Rams gave up just 167 rushing yards in last week’s loss to Catawba as the Indians averaged 4.1 yards a carry.

It’s well known the Rams’ secondary is one of the best in the CIAA — led by All-America Daryus Skinner (11 interceptions last season). But if the line can establish itself, then the Tigers will be forced to pass.

“We always want to force teams to throw it,” Massey said. “And that’s with whoever our opponent is.”

