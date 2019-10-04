Winston-Salem State Virginia Union Football

Winston-Salem State kicker Pavel Buenaventura (49) has missed two extra points in four games this season.

The Rams' kicking game has been suspect at best as place-kicker Pavel Buenaventura has missed two extra-point attempts in four games. He’s 2 for 2 on field goal attempts but hasn’t attempted one longer than 27 yards.

What hurt the Rams last week was having two straight kickoffs sail out of bounds, which put the defense in a big hole.

Another facet of the special teams is punting. Dominique Graves had a punt blocked last week in the loss against Virginia Union. The Rams have one of their best long snappers in a long time in Carson Todd, a transfer from James Madison and a graduate of North Surry.

jdell@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-4081

@johndellWSJ

