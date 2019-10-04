The Rams' kicking game has been suspect at best as place-kicker Pavel Buenaventura has missed two extra-point attempts in four games. He’s 2 for 2 on field goal attempts but hasn’t attempted one longer than 27 yards.
What hurt the Rams last week was having two straight kickoffs sail out of bounds, which put the defense in a big hole.
Another facet of the special teams is punting. Dominique Graves had a punt blocked last week in the loss against Virginia Union. The Rams have one of their best long snappers in a long time in Carson Todd, a transfer from James Madison and a graduate of North Surry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.