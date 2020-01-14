It was probably the biggest win in Cleo Hill Jr.’s two seasons at Winston-Salem State on Saturday – a 63-61 victory over Virginia Union.
And naturally the Rams floated to their devices after the game to check out social media and what friends, family and fans might be saying about the win. It was tempting for the Rams to start ‘voicing’ what transpired on the court to those social media sites, but they resisted.
They resisted because Hill and his coaching staff have a firm rule about posting anything to social media immediately after a game. There’s a mandatory 24-hour period after games where they aren’t allowed to post anything, whether it be positive or negative.
While they can look at social media right after games, they can’t touch.
It’s a cooling off period sort to speak, something that Hill said has been great for his team.
“I wait too,” Hill said about staying off a social media for 24 hours after a game. “You always have emotion either good or bad when you win or lose. So I think it’s good for everybody.”
Hill, who is active on social media and has his own website https://www.cleohilljr.com/, said the rule came about because one of his assistant coaches, Lance Beckwith, thought it would be a good idea. It’s not something the coaching staff did last season, but with a younger team, Hill and Beckwith thought it would be a team rule that would be beneficial to all.
The Rams also had to hold off from their devices after Monday's disheartening 69-68 loss to Elizabeth City at the Gaines Center. The Rams led for the majority of the game but stumbled late and lost the designated nonconfernece game.
Beckwith says that during team functions there is also a no cell-phone rule at the table.
“We want guys communicating with each other instead of on their devices so that’s a rule we stick to as well,” said Beckwith, who is a young enough coach who just turned 30 to have been around social media most of his life.
When Hill was coaching at Shaw a few years ago he admits to not remembering social media as being such a big deal.
“It’s the era we are in,” Hill said about what has changed the most over the last three or four seasons.
Most of the players are highly visible on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat and some are even on Facebook, which is more for the older generation.
Jaylen Alston, a sophomore guard, says he dabbles in social media but isn’t as big of a consumer as Rob Colon or Jon Hicklin, two of his teammates. Colon keeps his Twitter feed jumping most of the time with basketball workouts or in the summer he wasn’t shy about posting his workouts in the weight room.
“I think the rule is good because after a win or even a loss you don’t want to post something you might regret,” said Alston, who was suspended by Hill for Monday’s game against Elizabeth City State but it was not for something that happened on social media. “It gives you time to think about things a little more and you have time to really calm down after a game because this game is emotional. You don’t want to be emotional on Twitter or something like that.”
Last season the Rams had seven seniors and Beckwith said the team rule wasn’t needed because they had such an older team. There were some individual instances where Beckwith said he had a discussion with a player or two about what they posted last season but nothing major.
Hill said that the team has done a great job with regards to the rule this season, and now that the season is more than half over they are used to it.
“It’s not that hard of a rule, actually,” Colon said. “I still look but we aren’t allowed to post anything so that’s the rule.”
Colon said he’s on just about every social media site there is.
“I’m on everything so I like it,” said Colon, an All-CIAA performer and a senior who has scored more than 1,000 points in his four seasons at WSSU.
There’s been some criticism of Colon during his four seasons that has showed up on social media, but he knows that’s part of being a college basketball player, even if it is at the Division II level.
“When we lose there is some backlash from fans and things like that but that’s expected,” Colon said. “But it’s nice when we win and you can see what people are saying.”
Hill and his staff, which includes assistant Eric Wilson, watch the various social media sites to make sure the players don’t slip up.
“Everybody has done pretty well and they know we are watching,” Beckwith said.
Xavier Fennell, a sophomore forward, isn’t that big into social media but he does keep an eye on it.
“I’m up there with social media but I’m not like Rob,” Fennell said with a laugh.
The rules are pretty strict about what they can and can’t do. Fennell was also suspended for Thursday’s game by Hill but it was also not for any infraction with the team’s social media rule
“We aren’t even allowed to retweet anything unless it’s been 24 hours after our game,” Fennell said. “So I might see something that I relate to and I’ll go back and check it out after the deadline. But sometimes I forget about it, to be honest, because there’s so much out there.”
When Beckwith heard that Fennell might not go back to what he saw on a social media post because of the 24-hour rule he said that’s exactly a good reason for the rule.
“There’s so much out there it’s overwhelming so we just want our guys to be respectful and to treat social media with care,” Beckwith said. “These guys have aspirations to play after college or they will get jobs and you don’t want to have something on social media trip you up.”
Fennell says as far as he knows there haven’t been many complaints from teammates about the rule. “In some ways, the rule really helps us,” he said.
