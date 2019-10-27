I have to admit that in the second half of Saturday’s football game — in which Winston-Salem State beat Livingstone 21-0 — I wasn’t paying much attention to what was happening down on the field.
My interest was on Alan Chavous, who was helping Ken Winfrey broadcast the game for WSNC, the campus radio station. Chavous had set up his phone and we were watching the livestream of the St. Aug’s-Fayetteville State game.
The game held our interest because it was a close one, and the result would be a big deal for WSSU.
As it turned out, the upset special was on and St. Aug’s won 23-21 on a late field goal. The loss by the Broncos opened up the Southern Division race and it gave new life to the Rams.
There was a bounce in the step of the Rams and their coaches after the win because now the Rams had a chance.
“It gives us some hope, but by no means do we have a clear shot at this division,” said Robert Massey, the interim head coach. “We have to keep them grounded and keep working to get where we want to be.”
The Rams were actually in the same situation last year at this point in the season but did a belly flop in losing to Shaw. That loss secured the division for the Broncos, who lost the final regular-season game to a Rams team that was already out of the division race.
It wasn’t that long ago when many thought the chance to win the division was out of the question. Now, the Rams are the hottest team in the Southern Division on a three-game win streak.
Before Saturday’s game, Massey let me know that the Livingstone players had taped a Journal article in their locker room for motivation. It pointed out that WSSU has one 16 straight games against Livingstone.
It obviously didn’t help, but I did find it funny. I’m just wondering if they actually found a newspaper and used scissors to cut out the article or if they printed it from the internet. I’m guessing it was the latter.
As the Rams head into Homecoming week, the game with Shaw actually means a lot more. Homecoming week can be a distraction for the team, but it's a good bet that the Rams will have their full attention on Massey and the rest of the coaches.
And here are some words of advice for alumni and fans coming to Homecoming — hydration is the key.
Richard Huntley, who is the best football player in school history, is on a list of finalists for the Black College Football Hall of Fame.
Huntley, a running back who gained 6,200 yards in his four seasons from 1992 through 1995, played eight years in the NFL. I started covering WSSU athletics in 1996 so I missed seeing Huntley live and in person.
I reached out to him via phone and he was more than happy to talk about the honor. The funny thing is he had no idea he was a finalist until Kienus Boulware, a former WSSU football coach, called him.
Looking at the list of finalists, it’s going to be hard for Huntley to make the hall of fame but it’s hard to argue with how good a football player he was for WSSU.
If Huntley does get in it would be the third straight year that a WSSU player or coach is inducted into the hall of fame. Bill Hayes, a former coach and athletics director at WSSU, was inducted in 2018, and running back Timmy Newsome was inducted last year.
