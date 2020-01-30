Tonight's shaping up to be a load of fun at the Gaines Center.
WSSU and J.C. Smith will continue their rivalry with a women’s-men’s doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m. I’ll be getting there plenty early to find parking and to make sure to grab my usual spot along the scorer’s table.
The atmosphere at the Gaines Center this season is different and I wrote a story about what is happening there. I’ve been on the WSSU beat for 23 years now, and the games kind of run together, but I feel like the support by the home fans, particularly the students, is a lot better this season.
Maybe it’s because the Rams have a legitimate shot to win the CIAA title that has seemingly has everybody on the bandwagon.
One of the other angles to the story on the Gaines Center was the rankings I put together (not real scientific by the way) on the toughest places to play in the CIAA.
I have to admit that if put together these rankings the last two or three seasons the Gaines Center wouldn’t have been No. 1. But it is now and tonight’s doubleheader should live up to the hype.
There’s no question that WSSU’s history in the CIAA is long and strong, but the school’s history with Winston-Salem is just as strong. One of those people who tried to bridge the racial gap between the historically black university and the city of Winston-Salem is Claudette Weston. Earlier this week Weston won an award for her role in the late 1960s of helping WSSU move its basketball games from Whitaker Gym to the old Memorial Coliseum on the other side of town. This allowed both blacks and whites a chance to see those teams play.
Weston has remained friends with many of the former WSSU players such as Earl “The Pearl” Monroe. When that 1966-67 team, which won the Division II national championship, gathers in Winston-Salem they almost always make a visit to Weston’s house to see how she’s doing.
Dominique Graves, the talented quarterback of the Rams, has been showing up regularly at the Gaines Center and he’s been carrying his rather expensive camera. Graves is building up a nice portfolio this season.
Graves has a sharp eye for game action in basketball because he was a pretty good player at Eastern Guilford. Who knows, Graves may one day be a famous photographer.
