The Rams swaggered into Durham County Stadium last year to play the Bears and came back to Winston-Salem with a loss. That loss gave the title to Fayetteville State, and now the same scenario could be unfolding. If the Rams lose, they are eliminated from the Southern Division race.
“I’m hoping it is some billboard materiel for us,” said Coach Robert Massey of WSSU about the sting of last year's loss to Shaw. “They beat us last year in this game and then we beat Fayetteville State in our final game but didn’t go to the championship game.
"We are in the same situation this time around so we have to win both games to win the division.”
