Shaw is capable of beating WSSU, and the Bears proved that last season. Massey says that the Bears (4-4, 3-2 CIAA) have three really good receivers and a solid running game.
“They do like to pass the ball,” Massey said. “They have a good running back in Sydney Gibbs. And I know his family. His uncle is an assistant coach at N.C. A&T, Shawn Gibbs, who played at N.C. Central and was a great running back.”
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State senior running back Farrell Murchison (8) breaks away from Johnson C. Smith senior defensive back Tyki Lawson-Oates (34) in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State senior defensive back Joshua Flowers (9) celebrates with Winston-Salem State senior defensive back Deandre' Blevins (5) after making an interception in the first quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Johnson C. Smith sophomore running back Emanuel Wilson (5) dives over Winston-Salem State senior free safety Daryus Skinner (2) while Winston-Salem State junior defensive back Bikembe Kearney (10) applies pressure in the third quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Officials tend to Winston-Salem State redshirt junior defensive lineman Trae' Jackson (91) after a fight between both teams following the Winston-Salem State Rams' 23-7 victory over the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls in a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State redshirt junior wide receiver Johnathan Allen (85) makes a reception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State senior defensive back Deandre' Blevins (5) breaks up a pass intended for Johnson C. Smith's Jaelan Anderson (89) in the third quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Coaches and players work to diffuse a fight following the Winston-Salem State Rams' 23-7 victory over the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls in a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State sophomore quarterback Dominique Graves (7) runs the ball in the third quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State junior tight end Darren Dowdell (11) celebrates after making a touchdown in the second quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State junior defensive lineman Karron Jeter (98) celebrates a tackle in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State redshirt junior wide receiver Quincy Jackson (87) smiles while Johnson C. Smith's Jaleel Johnson pushes him out of bounds in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Coaches and players work to diffuse a fight following the Winston-Salem State Rams' 23-7 victory over the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls in a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State junior running back Quarderman Sloane (20) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State interim head coach Robert Massey shouts in the first quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State senior defensive lineman Malik Moore (95) tackles Johnson C. Smith junior Shylik Mearite in the first quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State junior tight end Darren Dowdell (11) celebrates his touchdown with teammates Winston-Salem State redshirt junior wide receiver Picasso Keaton (83) and Winston-Salem State senior wide receiver Cameron Williams (80) in the second quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Johnson C. Smith head coach Kermit Blount shouts in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Tharon Ingram (92) celebrates a tackle with teammate Winston-Salem State sophomore linebacker Kalen Allen (35) in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State sophomore linebacker Ta'Shaun Taylor (56) tackles Johnson C. Smith quarterback Mailk Evans (1) in the second quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State's Red Sea of Sound marching band performs in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State junior running back Quarderman Sloane (20) attempts to break away from Johnson C. Smith defenders in the second quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State senior wide receiver Cameron Williams (80) and Winston-Salem State junior defensive back Bikembe Kearney (10) celebrate in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State junior running back Quarderman Sloane (20) jumps in an attempt to block a pass thrown by Johnson C. Smith quarterback Mailk Evans (1) in the second quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State senior running back Farrell Murchison (8) takes a moment to himself prior to a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State freshman kicker Ivan Caro (58) celebrates his successful point after touchdown in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State interim head coach Robert Massey in the second quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State's drum major Brandeen Sonkesak of the Red Sea of Sound marching band directs the band in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State sophomore linebacker Kalen Allen (35) celebrates a tackle in the third quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
A member of Winston-Salem State's Red Sea of Sound marching band prepares for the halftime performance during a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State junior tight end Darren Dowdell (11) runs past Johnson C. Smith sophomore Jaleel Johnson to score a touchdown in the second quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State senior defensive back Joshua Flowers (9) celebrates his interception with teammate Winston-Salem State senior defensive back Omar Baker Jr. (3) in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State's Red Sea of Sound marching band and Silky Smooth perform during halftime of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State interim head coach Robert Massey speaks to players in the first quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State redshirt junior wide receiver Johnathan Allen (85) is tackled by Johnson C. Smith's Jaleel Johnson in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State drum majors Brandeen Sonkesak (from left), Ariel Paul, Alexander Quick and Miles Moore perform with the Red Sea of Sound marching band during halftime of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State junior defensive back Bikembe Kearney (10) celebrates in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Tharon Ingram (92) celebrates a tackle in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State's Silky Smooth performs in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State redshirt junior wide receiver Quincy Jackson (87) is tackled by Johnson C. Smith's Kyaire Bynum in the second quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State's Red Sea of Sound marching band performs during halftime of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State sophomore linebacker Kalen Allen (35) celebrates a tackle in the third quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State drum majors Brandeen Sonkesak (from left), Ariel Paul, Alexander Quick and Miles Moore perform with the Red Sea of Sound marching band during halftime of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State redshirt senior quarterback Naiil Ramadan (16) is tackled by Johnson C. Smith's Tywann Jackson in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Johnson C. Smith's Alvin West continues to shout toward Winston-Salem State players and coaches after a fight between both teams following the Winston-Salem State Rams' 23-7 victory over the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls in a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State's Scarlet Lace performs with the Red Sea of Sound marching band during halftime of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State redshirt junior wide receiver Johnathan Allen (85) celebrates his touchdown in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State cheerleaders move to the sound of the WSSU Red Sea of Sound marching band in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State senior defensive back Joshua Flowers (9) celebrates his interception with teammate Winston-Salem State senior defensive back Deandre' Blevins (5) in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Johnson C. Smith head coach Kermit Blount speaks to a referee in the third quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State freshman kicker Ivan Caro (58) celebrates his successful point after touchdown with teammate Winston-Salem State sophomore offensive lineman Michael Hudson (75) in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State drum majors Ariel Paul (from left), Brandeen Sonkesak, Miles Moore and Alexander Quick perform with the Red Sea of Sound marching band during halftime of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State sophomore quarterback Dominique Graves (7) looks for a pass in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State senior defensive back Deandre' Blevins (5) breaks up a pass intended for Johnson C. Smith's Janarius Hood in the third quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State's Scarlet Lace performs with the Red Sea of Sound marching band during halftime of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State senior defensive back Joshua Flowers (9) runs the ball in the third quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State's Scarlet Lace performs with the Red Sea of Sound marching band during halftime of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Johnson C. Smith head coach Kermit Blount in the third quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State's Red Sea of Sound marching band performs in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Winston-Salem State redshirt junior wide receiver Johnathan Allen (85) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Winston-Salem State redshirt junior wide receiver Quincy Jackson (87) in the fourth quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Johnson C. Smith's Cameron Ellis breaks up a pass intended for Winston-Salem State junior tight end Darren Dowdell (11) in the third quarter of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Hall of Fame inductees during halftime of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Hall of Fame inductees during halftime of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Hall of Fame inductees during halftime of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Hall of Fame inductees during halftime of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Hall of Fame inductees during halftime of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
Hall of Fame inductees during halftime of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football
A Winston-Salem State helmet during halftime of a CIAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls, 23-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.