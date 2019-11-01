Shaw is capable of beating WSSU, and the Bears proved that last season. Massey says that the Bears (4-4, 3-2 CIAA) have three really good receivers and a solid running game.

“They do like to pass the ball,” Massey said. “They have a good running back in Sydney Gibbs. And I know his family. His uncle is an assistant coach at N.C. A&T, Shawn Gibbs, who played at N.C. Central and was a great running back.”

Looking for news on Winston-Salem State athletics? Subscribe to the Journal’s exclusive newsletter that caters to Rams fans.

jdell@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments