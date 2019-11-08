There are 19 WSSU seniors scheduled to be recognized before playing their final game in a WSSU uniform.

Some of those might get chances to play in all-star games, but a majority of them will be playing football for the last time. Center Tyler Chambers is one of those seniors.

“We all want to win this last game and finish .500,” he said. “We know the season didn’t turn out like we hoped, but we have to take care of business.”

