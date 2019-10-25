Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football (copy)

Winston-Salem State senior running back Farrell Murchison (8) breaks away from a Johnson C. Smith defender Oct. 12. Last week in a win against St. Augustine's, the Rams had 273 rushing yards and ran the ball 41 times.

It’s not hard to see that when the Rams run effectively they can beat anybody in the CIAA. Last week, the Rams ran the ball a season-high 41 times and finished the game with 273 rushing yards in a 31-10 win over St. Aug’s.

This opened up Dominique Graves’ passing game a little bit. It’s easy to say run the ball more, but when it’s working, WSSU needs to stick with it.

