There’s a different feel at Winston-Salem State practices and a lot of that has to do with Robert Massey’s enthusiasm.
Massey, who is the interim head coach this season for the Rams, has been bouncing around at practices making sure all of his players are on the same page.
There’s plenty to like about WSSU’s team this season but one thing that having a new head coach is a different outlook. Massey is an experienced football coach who also just happen to play in the NFL for several years before he got into coaching.
He also recognizes it’s easy to show enthusiasm the first few practices.
“What you have to do is keep that energy going,” Massey said. “That’s the hard part, and that’s the part that we will continue to stress to my coaches and to the players.”
It also appears that discipline will be a major factor this season. To show that discipline the team has been practicing at 6 a.m. because of freshmen orientation all week.
One of the outstanding photos that Walt Unks, our intrepid photo editor, shot at the Rams first practice showed players coming out of a fog.
That photo tells the story of this season as the Rams try to come out of the fog of last year’s 5-4 record. The Rams will open the season Sept. 5 at UNC Pembroke.
To get fans ready for the season the annual “Meet the Rams” will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
One adjustment has been made to the WSSU schedule. The game against St. Aug’s has been moved to High Point.
The WSSU schedule now has five home games and another game that’s a short drive to High Point. The season opener in 2010 was the last time the Rams played in High Point. WSSU pounded Virginia Union in a nonconference game that also was the debut of Coach Connell Maynor.
In that game in 2010, 8,000 fans came to the game. The other benefit of WSSU playing in High Point is the school can make a little extra money because WSSU will be running the concessions and controlling the parking.