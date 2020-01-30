Winston-Salem State, which loves to grind it out on the defensive end, might not be the sexiest team in the CIAA but it sure is turning into one of the most efficient.
On Thursday night at a sold-out Gaines Center playing their biggest rival in Johnson C. Smith, the Rams’ defense was on point in an 83-63 victory. It also didn’t hurt that Rob Colon, a four-year starter who moved into No. 8 on the all-time scoring list, may have had one of his best games of his career.
Colon scored 31 points that included a 360-degree spinning layup while being fouled in the final minute that was one of the prettiest baskets of the season.
“I’m just glad we got the win because now we’ve got five wins a row and we are on a roll so this was nice,” said Colon who was 12 of 23 shooting and was 4 of 8 on 3-point attempts.
Best basket of the year by @colonrobert3 pic.twitter.com/AW70WYqP31— John Dell (@johndellWSJ) January 31, 2020
The Rams increased their first-place lead in the CIAA’s Southern Division as they improved to 11-8 overall and 9-2 in the CIAA. The second-place Golden Bulls, who were playing without their leading scorer Cayse Minor (ankle), fell to 13-7 and 7-5 in the CIAA.
“We’ve actually got a cushion but we can’t let up,” Colon said about the standings. “We knew this would be a battle even with Cayse (a former Mount Tabor star) out. We worked out together all summer over here so we both wanted to play against each other but we can hopefully do that when we play in Charlotte next month.”
The Rams trailed 2-0 early, but that was the only time they trailed in the game. They built a 10-point lead early and kept it at 10 points by halftime after Colon fed Mason Harrell for a dunk to end the half with a 41-31 lead.
Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of the Rams loves the way his team has played defense of late, but said there were some lapses. The Rams came into the game leading the CIAA in defense giving up just 66 points per game.
“We’ve tried to be a good defensive team but they got a little lazy at times,” Hill said about the Rams, who held the Golden Bulls to 39 percent shooting and forced them into 13 turnovers. “We did enough to win the game.”
The Rams also got outstanding play from Jaylen Alston (15 points and 10 rebounds with three assists), Harrell (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Jon Hicklin, who had 11 points in 20 minutes.
Every time the Golden Bulls mounted a run, the Rams kept their cool and ran their halfcourt offense by showing patience. With 6:42 left in the game the Golden Bulls cut the lead down to 60-53, but Alston’s soaring dunk on a penetration move against a zone followed by another Alston fastbreak layup took all the air out of the Golden Bulls.
A little later Hicklin hit two free throws to push the lead to 71-56.
Alston said he was surprised when he heard how many points Colon had.
“He can do that every night so it was great to see his jumper working like that,” Alston said.
Hill said he was also surprised that Colon scored that many points.
“Rob’s playing well right now,” Hill said. “He’s understanding what we want to do and what I want and that’s what I like.”
When asked about the Rams’ defense, Alston said it’s not complicated.
“We just try to stay composed and do our jobs out there,” Alston said. “We know that if we can play good defense we can win any game. That’s what we focus a lot of our energy on.”
There were a couple times in the game where it got heated between the players with four technical fouls called. Nothing escalated as the officials did a good job of keeping the peace.
Coach Steve Joyner Sr., who has 565 career wins and is in the CIAA Hall of Fame, said the Rams are a physical team and that’s part of the reason there were some tense moments.
“They are very physical and get on you pretty hard and they did that and that’s why I think you saw a couple of scuffles out there,” Joyner said. “But they are a physical basketball team and it works to their advantage especially the way they can drive the ball.”
Joyner, a Winston-Salem native, said the Rams constantly drove the ball to the basket. The Rams wound up going to the foul line 27 times and making 22 of those free throws for 82 percent, which was a season high.
“They have four or five guys who can penetrate out there and can get to the basket,” Joyner said.
Nened Milenkovic led the Golden Bulls with 11 points and Justice Goodloe, a former star at Winston-Salem Prep, along with Federick Callaway each added nine points.
Hill said matching wits against Joyner, a hall of fame coach, is never easy.
“Steve’s a legend and he always does a good job,” Hill said, “but I thought we had control for the most part throughout.”
In the women’s game, Winston-Salem State shot just 16 percent in the first half on its way to a 66-47 loss to Johnson C. Smith.
The Golden Bulls (11-9, 7-4 CIAA) were led by Le’Zarea Bowens with 16 points and 12 rebounds with Maiya Green and Aaliyah Bell each chipping in 10 points.
Aja Stevens scored 10 points for the Rams (10-11, 5-6) with O’Shea Hatley adding nine points.
Both WSSU teams will be in action on Saturday at Livingstone with the women’s game starting at 2 p.m. and the men’s game to follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.