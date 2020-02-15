Robert Colon’s late basket and two key offensive rebounds by Mason Harrell helped Winston-Salem State to a 53-52 win over Fayetteville State at Capel Arena in Fayetteville on Saturday afternoon.
Colon’s 3-point basket with 1:09 to play gave the Rams the lead for good and two clutch offensive rebounds by Harrell in the final minute kept the Broncos at bay. After Jon Hicklin of the Rams was fouled with five seconds left he missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw opportunity and the Broncos had a chance to win with a final shot.
Jalen Spicer’s three-point shot attempt at the buzzer just missed and the Rams held on for their fifth straight win over the Broncos.
The Rams (15-9, 12-3 CIAA) took another step toward winning the CIAA’s Southern Division title. The last time the Rams won the division title and were a No. 1 seed in the CIAA Tournament was the 2014-15 season.
Colon led the way for the Rams with 20 points as he moved into seventh on the school’s all-time scoring list. Colon was 7 of 19 shooting and on his final 3-pointer of the night took it at the top of the key with the shot clocking winding down.
Colon’s basket gave the Rams a 53-50 lead and Spicer cut the margin to 53-52 with a short jumper.
Harrell and Jaylen Alston each had eight points and Harrell also had eight rebounds, which included the two offensive rebounds in the final minute. Alston also had eight rebounds.
The Broncos fell to 19-7 overall and 8-7 in the CIAA.
Colon’s career point total at WSSU now stands 1,657 points as he moved past Alexander Hooper, who had 1,644 points from 1984 through 1987. Wilfred John, a star for the Rams from 1959 through 1962, is sixth on the WSSU scoring list with 1,808 points.
In the women’s game Fayetteville State beat WSSU 68-59 with Kathisha Hyman leading the way with 18 points. London Thompson added 16 points and Shantel Bennett added 13 points as the Broncos improved to 16-8 overall and 13-2 in the CIAA.
The Rams fell to 11-15 overall and 6-9 in the CIAA.
Brandi Segars led the way for the Rams with 16 points and five rebounds and Kyree Hall added 11 points and five rebounds.
The Rams shot 36 percent but the Broncos shot only 32 percent but did most of their damage from the foul line. For the game the Broncos were 27 of 40 from the line while the Rams only got to the free-throw line 12 times but made 10 of them.
Both WSSU teams will play in their final CIAA road game of the regular-season on Wednesday in Charlotte against Johnson C. Smith.
Both teams will then close the regular-season on Saturday at home against Livingstone where the seniors will be honored.
